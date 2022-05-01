Sports Bureau

Punta Prima (Spain)

D. Gukesh (two points) stayed among the 10 leaders after beating Iranian Woman International Master Mobina Alinsasab in the second round of the Chessable Sunway International chess tournament here on Saturday. Eying a third successive title, the fourth-seeded Indian needed 40 moves to post a second straight victory. Second seed K. Sasikiran (1.5) drew with Julien Song (France) following a three-fold repetition of the moves. Soham Das (0.5) split the point with his lower-rated rival Peter Cafolla (Ireland).