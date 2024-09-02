GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New tie-breaker rule in Ding-Gukesh world championship face-off

Two-game rapid play-off of 10 minutes (plus five-second increment) will be played if required after the first set, if the tie is still not broken, the blitz play-offs will be employed

Updated - September 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Ding and Gukesh

Ding and Gukesh | Photo Credit: File Photo

The World chess championship match between the defending champion Ding Liren of China and the challenger D. Gukesh from Chennai, to be held in Singapore from November 23, will have a new tie-breaker rule.

According to the regulations of the match released by the world chess governing body FIDE on Monday, the tie-breakers will see a gradual decrease in time control. The rapid play-off will begin with a set of four games of 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move.

The last World championship, in which Ding defeated Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, the tie-breakers had four games of 25 minutes plus 10-second increment and if the tie hadn’t broken, the blitz play-off had to be employed. Blitz chess wasn’t required, as Ding won the fourth rapid game after the previous three were drawn.

In Singapore, a two-game rapid play-off of 10 minutes (plus five-second increment) will be played if required after the first set. And if the tie is still not broken, the blitz play-offs will be employed.

The 14 classical games will have a time control of two hours for the first 40 moves and then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment from the 41st move onwards. The player who scores 7.5 points will win the championship, without having to undergo the pressure of playing the tie-breakers.

The match carries a prize-fund of $2.5 million. Each player will get $200,000 for every game they win, with the remaining amount to be split equally. If the match goes to the tie-break, the champions will get $1,300,000 and the runner-up $1,200,000.

