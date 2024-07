Viswanathan Anand turned the clock back in style to win the Leon Masters chess tournament in Spain on Sunday.

This was his 10th title in the event, the first one dating back to 1996; the last one came in 2016.

In the final, the 54-year-old Anand defeated Jaime Santos Latasa of Spain 3-1. In the semifinal, he had beaten his former World championship rival Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria 2.5-1.5. In the other semifinal, Latasa overcame Arjun Erigaisi 2.5-1.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.