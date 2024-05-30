GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen, snatches the sole lead

Published - May 30, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Sports Bureau

R. Praggnanandhaa stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and snatched the sole lead from him in the third round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Wednesday.

Remarkably, the Chennai youngster’s win came against the Norwegian in the classical game, which meant he would pocket three points.

It was Praggnanandhaa’s first ever win in classical chess against the five-time World champion. He moved to 5.5 points, after romping home in 37 moves, from the white side of a Sicilian Defence.

Carlsen, whose king was uncastled, was forced to concede despite being a pawn up; there wasn’t much defence for him against White’s well-placed major pieces.

Fabiano Caruana of the USA, who defeated World champion Ding Liren of China in the classical game, was in second with five points. The other American, Hikaru Nakamura, was on four points, and Alireza Firouzja of France on 3.5. Carlsen had three points.

R. Vaishali maintained her sole lead in the women’ event, beating Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the Armageddon game. She was on 5.5 points, one ahead of Ju Wenjun of China.

Ju’s compatriot Lei Tingjie was on four points after losing to Koneru Humpy. The Indian is one of three players on three points – Muzychuk and Sweden’s Pia Cramling are the others.

The results (third round): R. Praggnanandhaa 5.5 bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 5; Fabiano Caruana (USA) 5 bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 4 bt Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 3.5.

Women: Anna Muzychuk (Uk) 3 lost to R. Vaishali 5.5; Pia Cramling (Swe) 3 lost to Ju Wenjun (Chn) 4.5; Koneru Humpy 3 bt Lei Tingjie (Chn) 4.

