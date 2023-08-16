HamberMenu
Nimmy George becomes Kerala’s first WIM

Nimmy George’s long wait for WIM title is over

August 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Stan Rayan
Nimmy George.

Nimmy George. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KOCHI

Nimmy A. George’s long wait for a Woman International Master title is over.

Almost 11 years after she believed she had fulfilled all the conditions for the title, the 37-year-old multiple Kerala women’s chess champion got the confirmation from the world body FIDE on Thursday that she is finally a WIM.

“This had been a long wait not just for me but for our entire State,” Nimmy, who is now Kerala’s first WIM, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“There are many conditions to get the WIM title and when I applied for it in 2012, FIDE said that one of the norms should be a foreign norm and that I did not fulfil the requirements for that Actually, the AICF (national federation) had accepted and approved my application but FIDE did not accept that. Now I have got my fifth norm (a foreign norm) from a tournament in Budapest in May and FIDE has accepted that and given me the title.”

Nimmy, an assistant professor at Bharatha Matha College here, feels her WIM title will inspire others too.

