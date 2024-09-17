Chess Olympiad: India men, women move into sole lead

The opposition is getting stronger for India at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, but the men’s and women’s teams don’t seem to mind. In the sixth round on Monday, the second-seeded men beat host Hungary 3-1, while the top-seeded women defeated Armenia 2.5-1.5. Having won all matches, India took the sole lead in both the sections going into the rest day.

It was Arjun Erigaisi who once again played a key role for the men. After D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa drew on the top two boards, with Richard Rapport and Peter Leko respectively, India needed a win on the third board. Arjun obliged with his sixth win in as many games by outwitting Sanan Sjugirov. Vidit Gujrathi won against Benjamin Gledura.

Divya Deshmukh’s win over Elina Danielian on the third board made the difference. On the top board, D. Harikia was held to a draw by Lilit Mkrtchian and R. Vaishali, too, drew with Mariam Mkrtchyan on the second. It was a draw in the fourth-board encounter between Tania Sachdev and Anna Sargsyan as well.