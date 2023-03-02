ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Erigaisi getting ready to outsmart rivals in the international circuit

March 02, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Arjun’s mother Jyothi with some of the medals he won at their home in Hanamkonda (Warangal). | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

HYDERABAD

Far away from the madding crowds, 19-year-old Arjun Erigaisi confines himself indoors at his home in Hanamkonda with the specific objective of realising his ultimate goal - to be a world champion.

The Grandmaster from Telangana, who has been the cynosure for his rapid rise and the online victories against world champion Magnus Carlsen, is getting ready to outsmart rivals as the international circuit begins in May in Sweden.

In 2016, Dr. Srinivas felt his son Arjun, who was in ninth standard, should concentrate on his education as he was not showing much progress in chess. But, Arjun’s mother was confident that he would make a mark, provided he gets some time. And true to her belief, results started coming soon.

Arjun told The Hindu: “The work that was done earlier, started to pay off. I was more focused and played to my strengths, especially the positional game and the dynamics. The 2021 GoldMoney Asian Rapid, part of the online Champions Chess Tour Series (CCTS), turned to be one of the important events in my career as it was a very strong tournament where the top eight qualify for knock-outs. I became the first Indian to make it to the phase and also in the CCTS.”

He added: “The biggest goal is to be a world champion. But I don’t want to push things and will take it step by step. I know it is a very challenging and long journey ahead.

Arjun (ELO 2701) says the journey was possible because of his first coach B. Sampath (BS Chess Academy), who taught him the basics.

“I am grateful to Quantbox, my sponsor MGD1, my managing company for a five-year sponsorship contract, my trainer and mentor Srinath Narayanan and coach Rustam Kasimzdhanov.”

Arjun feels he needs to work a bit more on the classical format and become a better player soon in this format too.

