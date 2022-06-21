Chennaiyin signs Sangwan and Bag

Sports Reporter

Chennai

Chennaiyin FC bolstered its squad with the signings of defender Aakash Sangwan and midfielder Sajal Bag on two-year contracts ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

While the 26-year-old Sangwan is the fourth defender signed by Chennaiyin this summer, promising West Bengal youngster Bag, becomes the seventh midfielder to join the club. Both will be playing in the ISL for the first time.

The left-footed Sangwan will be joining the Marina Machans from RoundGlass Punjab, with whom he won the I-League title in 2018.

Bag, on the other hand, will join the Chennaiyin ranks after an impressive showing in West Bengal’s runner-up finish in the Santosh Trophy.