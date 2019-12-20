Chennaiyin powers past Blasters

Chennaiyin FC, under new coach Owen Coyle and in his first home match, played an attacking game to script a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League here on Friday. All the goals came in the first session.

Chennaiyin had the upperhand in the first 20 minutes, the opener coming in the fourth minute. Rafael Crivellaro dribbled past a defender on the left and sent a cross to Andre Schembri who tapped home.

El Sabia brought down Blasters’ skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche, resulting in a free kick. The French player unleashed a blinder from around 20 yards that went past the outstretched hands of CFC ’keeper Vishal Kaith into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin went 2-1 up when Crivellaro passed the ball from the midfield to Valskis who lobbed it to Chhangte just outside the box and the winger did the rest.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 3 (Schembri 4, Chhangte 30, Valskis 40) bt Kerala Blasters 1 (Ogbeche 15).