Chennaiyin FC signs Gurmukh Singh

Defender joins from I-League second division champion Rajasthan United

Chennaiyin FC has inked a two-year deal with defender Gurmukh Singh. The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time Indian Super League champion after an impressive stint with I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog as Rajasthan United emerged champion in the second division of the I-League in 2021.

In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches. A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.