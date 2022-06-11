Sport

Chennaiyin FC signs Gurmukh Singh

Gurmukh Singh.

Gurmukh Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC has inked a two-year deal with defender Gurmukh Singh. The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time Indian Super League champion after an impressive stint with I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog as Rajasthan United emerged champion in the second division of the I-League in 2021.

In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches. A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2022 4:07:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/chennaiyin-fc-signs-gurmukh-singh/article65517049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY