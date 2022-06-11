Chennaiyin FC signs Gurmukh Singh
Defender joins from I-League second division champion Rajasthan United
Chennaiyin FC has inked a two-year deal with defender Gurmukh Singh. The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time Indian Super League champion after an impressive stint with I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog as Rajasthan United emerged champion in the second division of the I-League in 2021.
In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches. A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.