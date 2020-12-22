Glorious Destiny, Symphony Of Style, Bernardini and Salvo impress

CHENNAI:

22 December 2020 18:49 IST

Glorious Destiny, Symphony Of Style, Bernardini and Salvo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 22).

Outer sand

600m: Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Easy.

Inner sand

600m: Oliver Twist (rb) 43. Amicus Curiae (Janardhan P) 45.5. Battista (Rajendra Singh), Royal Eminence (App) 41.5. Former better. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Good. Cape Cod (rb) 43.5.

800m: Sifan (B. Nikhil), Chaitanya (Umesh) 57.5, 600/42.5. They are fit. Wakeful (Umesh), Eyes Of Falcon (Farhan) 56, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Pinewood (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Indian Coral (App), Hallucinate (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41.5. They are Improving. Symphony Of Style (Muzaffar) 54, 600/40. Fit for the fray.

1000m: Glorious Nissy (Umesh) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Salvo (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Majestic Charmer (App) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Marcous (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Bernardini (Umesh) Hope And Glory (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/40. Former pleased. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle. Glorious Legend (Janardhan P), Queen Of Venice (App) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. Note the former. Queen Supreme (Muzaffar) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Moved well. Ruthbedaar (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. In good condition. Big Treasure (Shahar Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Well in hand.