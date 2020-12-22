Sport

Glorious Destiny, Symphony Of Style, Bernardini and Salvo impress

Glorious Destiny, Symphony Of Style, Bernardini and Salvo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 22).

Outer sand

600m: Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Easy.

Inner sand

600m: Oliver Twist (rb) 43. Amicus Curiae (Janardhan P) 45.5. Battista (Rajendra Singh), Royal Eminence (App) 41.5. Former better. Hadar (A.M. Alam) 42.5. Good. Cape Cod (rb) 43.5.

800m: Sifan (B. Nikhil), Chaitanya (Umesh) 57.5, 600/42.5. They are fit. Wakeful (Umesh), Eyes Of Falcon (Farhan) 56, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Pinewood (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Indian Coral (App), Hallucinate (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41.5. They are Improving. Symphony Of Style (Muzaffar) 54, 600/40. Fit for the fray.

1000m: Glorious Nissy (Umesh) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Salvo (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Majestic Charmer (App) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Marcous (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Bernardini (Umesh) Hope And Glory (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/40. Former pleased. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle. Glorious Legend (Janardhan P), Queen Of Venice (App) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. Note the former. Queen Supreme (Muzaffar) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Moved well. Ruthbedaar (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. In good condition. Big Treasure (Shahar Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Well in hand.

