Race For The Stars and Right Move work well

Sports Bureau CHENNAI:
October 30, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Race For The Stars and Right Move worked well. when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 30).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 800m: Sunny Isles (rb), The Rebel (R. Manish) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Angelino (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Chaitanya (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Angavai (R. Manish), Wild Frank (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They impressed. Mr Kool (rb), Off Shore Breeze (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished four lengths in front. Sacre Couer (Khet Singh) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Crown Royal) (rb), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion-Marisca) (rb) 46.5. They were easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 48. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Well in hand. Babu Vamsee (rb) 47.5. Cairo (rb) 45.5. Easy. Boltonic (Ashhad Asbar) 41.5. Moved on the bit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Welcome Chakkaram (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48. Easy. Laudree (M.S. Deora) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Desert Storm (Ashhad Asbar) 56, 600/41.5. Extended.

1000m: Magical Wave (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Worked well. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj), Vulcanic (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Wise Don (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Gods Plan (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43. Not extended. Hope And Glory (rb), Carnoustie (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (S. Kamble) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished together. Emperor Charmavet (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Right Move (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Perfect Blend (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Smuggler's Cove-Night Of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Platini (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. My Opinion (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app