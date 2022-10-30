Race For The Stars and Right Move work well

Race For The Stars and Right Move worked well. when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 30).

Outer sand: 800m: Sunny Isles (rb), The Rebel (R. Manish) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Angelino (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Chaitanya (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Angavai (R. Manish), Wild Frank (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They impressed. Mr Kool (rb), Off Shore Breeze (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished four lengths in front. Sacre Couer (Khet Singh) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Crown Royal) (rb), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion-Marisca) (rb) 46.5. They were easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 48. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Well in hand. Babu Vamsee (rb) 47.5. Cairo (rb) 45.5. Easy. Boltonic (Ashhad Asbar) 41.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Welcome Chakkaram (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48. Easy. Laudree (M.S. Deora) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Desert Storm (Ashhad Asbar) 56, 600/41.5. Extended.

1000m: Magical Wave (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Worked well. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj), Vulcanic (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Wise Don (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Gods Plan (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43. Not extended. Hope And Glory (rb), Carnoustie (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (S. Kamble) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished together. Emperor Charmavet (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Right Move (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Perfect Blend (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Smuggler's Cove-Night Of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Platini (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. My Opinion (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely.