Chelsea suffers losses

Chelsea recorded a loss of nearly £100 million for the year ending June 30, according to financial results published by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Turnover grew slightly to £446.7 million, with Chelsea citing a lack of Champions League football, a record spend on players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, as well as the costs involved in changing manager, for the £96.6m loss.

