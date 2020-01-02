Sport

Chanu still in eighth spot

Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai Chanu.  

Coach upbeat about her chances of making it to Tokyo

Former World champion Mirabai Chanu, on course to seal a berth for the Tokyo Games, maintained her eighth spot in the Olympic qualifiers’ ranking list released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Thursday.

In the race for qualification, the 25-year-old, who competes in the 49kg category, has gathered 2966.6406 ranking points till now.

To qualify for Tokyo, a weightlifter must compete in at least one event in each of the three periods of six months (spread over November 2018 to April 2020), at least six events overall and in at least one gold-and silver-level event.

“Being eighth now is not a problem as after the final rankings’ list is made in April, the best results will be taken into account,” said National coach Vijay Sharma .

In the men’s 67kg category, Jeremy Lalrinnunga is placed 32nd with 2,310.9653 points.

