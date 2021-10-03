Chance for youngsters to showcase their talent

NEW DELHI

It will be a good opportunity for the young Indian players, travelling from across the country, to compete in the National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex from Monday.

With the DCM Shriram group, which has been conducting the Fenesta National championship for many years, opting to stick to the men’s and women’s events only this time, the national federation decided to ensure the continuity by having the junior events spread over a fortnight.

The under-16 and 14 events for boys and girls will be staged this week, and will be followed by the National junior championship featuring the under-18 events next week.

The Fenesta National championship for men and women is scheduled to be held from October 25.

Lakshmi Prabha, Suhitha Maruri, Ruma Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sawant are the top four seeds in the under-16 girls’ event which has a bye in the first round for the 16 seeded players in a draw of 64.

Dkash Prasad, Rushil Khosla, Vansh Nndal and Arunava Majumder are the top four players in the under-16 boys’ event.

Riya Sachdeva, Samiksha Dabas, Thaniya Sarai and Saumrita Verma are the top four seeds in the under-14 girls’ event. Rethin Pranav is the top seed in the under-14 boys’ event, and is followed by Kriish Tyagi, Tejas Ahuja and Samprit Sharma.

The organisers will be following strict COVID protocols to ensure the safety for all the participants.