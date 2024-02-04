Champion Anshu, returning after an injury, thrilled to get some good competitive exposure

February 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - JAIPUR:

For someone who has won a World championships silver medal and competed in the Olympics, winning a National title may not be a big achievement. But for Anshu Malik, who had a long injury layoff, becoming the National champion was a huge relief.

Anshu punched in the air and could not stop smiling after she beat World bronze medallist Sarita Mor 8-3 in the women’s 59kg final in the National championships here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who had a troubled left knee due to a grade-2 ligament tear, preferred not to go for surgery. With good support from the Olympic Gold Quest, she travelled to Chennai to get rid of the nagging issue through rehab and be competition ready just in time in the Olympic year.

“I am 70 to 80% fit now. I am looking forward to attaining full fitness as I am going to train in Japan, which is the best in wrestling,” said Anshu, while thanking the Sports Authority of India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the support she is getting for her trip.

Anshu was relieved to get some good competitive exposure and claim the gold medal here. “I had an elbow surgery after the 2022 Commonwealth Games and then a ligament tear of the knee. This National Championship was important for me because this is an Olympic year.

“There are (Olympic) qualifying trials and I wanted to see where I am lacking. This final was important because I had lost to her (Sarita 4-6) in the Asian Games trials, where I was carrying an injury. It was important to return to the mat with a win.”

The youngster, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to get a silver (in 57kg) in the Oslo World championships in 2021, said she did not want to tax her body by cutting down too much weight.

“I chose 59kg here because after the injury I had put on weight. So the physio asked me not to lose too much weight because there could be a risk of injury. But I will now have to compete in 57kg (in the Olympic qualifier).”

Now Anshu wants to make amends to her disappointing exit from the Tokyo Olympics. “Now, my aim is to win a medal in the Olympics,” said Anshu with a lot of positivity.