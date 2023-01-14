ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni win a cracker of a final for Challenger doubles title

January 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, doubles champions of Bangkok Challenger. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bangkok

Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni came through a cracker of a doubles final with their reputation enhanced as they recorded a 2-6, 7-6(7), [14-12] victory over Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan in the $80,000 Challenger tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The champion team collected 75 ATP points and $4,645. The runners-up won 50 points and $2,700.

Sixth crown

It was the sixth Challenger title as a pair for Yuki and Saketh who had won five last year. Saketh had also won another Challenger with Ramkumar Ramanathan last year in Bengaluru.

Before being hit by injuries, Yuki had won six Challenger doubles titles till 2016, including one with Mahesh Bhupathi in Delhi.

Saketh had also won eight Challenger doubles titles earlier, with a bunch of partners like Sanam Singh, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan, Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

With both of them in the top-100 of world doubles rank, Yuki and Saketh would aim to break into the ATP tournaments and Grand Slam events this season.

The results:

Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Akira Santillan (Aus) 2-6, 7-6(7), [14-12].

