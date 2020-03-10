CAS scraps long jumper Lawson’s doping ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday it had struck down a four-year doping ban imposed on world long-jump silver medallist Jarrion Lawson, finding him innocent of “fault or negligence”.
World Athletics banned Lawson on May 19 last year after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid epitrenbolone.
But the 25-year-old 2017 World athletics championships silver medallist from Texas argued in his appeal to CAS that he had eaten a contaminated meal on the day prior to the test. CAS found that the athlete had established that he bore “no fault or negligence” for the positive test and that the ban should be lifted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.