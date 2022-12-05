Cartel and Skylight work well

December 05, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Cartel and Skylight worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 5).

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Cartel (B. Dharshan), Skylight (R. Manish) 58, 00/43.5. They moved well.

Inner sand:

800m: Swarga (A.M. Alam) 56, 60042.5. Strode out well. Rubirosa (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 57.5, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Albinus (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. A fit pair. Innisbrook (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Kaamla (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Royal Aristocrat (Shyam Kumar), Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh), a 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 1-4.91. They jumped out smartly. Magnetism (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (R. Manish), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 1-7.21. Miss Allure (Mudassar), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.73. They jumped out well. Sovereign Power (rb), Ascot Queen (rb) 1-8.97. Latter was slowly off. Time And Tide (M.S. Deora), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (Dashrath Singh) 1-10.71. They took a good jump.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 4):

Outer sand: 600m: Esteva (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (B. Dharshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 56, 600/42.5. Unextended.

1000m: Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Wellington (M.S. Deora) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Lady Cadet (S. Kamble), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former finished about six lengths in front. Supreme Dance (Dashrath Singh), Mr Kool (P. Sai Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved neck and neck and finished together. Corus (B. Dharshan), Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They shaped well. Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Rubert (Inayat) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. They pleased, the former started eight lengths behind and finished a neck behind.

Inner sand: Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 38.5. Pushed. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

800m: Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan), Sunny Iles (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 52.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Dancing Grace (Dashrath Singh) 54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1000m: My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Sweet Fragrance (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Lakshanam (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Handy. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Mudassar) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42. They worked well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (B. Dharshan), Spacecraft (P. Sai Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy.

1200m: Renegade (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. Eased up. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up.