  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Cartel and Skylight work well

December 05, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Cartel and Skylight worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 5).

Outer sand:

800m: Cartel (B. Dharshan), Skylight (R. Manish) 58, 00/43.5. They moved well.

Inner sand:

800m: Swarga (A.M. Alam) 56, 60042.5. Strode out well. Rubirosa (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 57.5, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Albinus (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Three Of A Kind (rb), Marshall (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. A fit pair. Innisbrook (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Kaamla (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Royal Aristocrat (Shyam Kumar), Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh), a 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 1-4.91. They jumped out smartly. Magnetism (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (R. Manish), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 1-7.21. Miss Allure (Mudassar), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.73. They jumped out well. Sovereign Power (rb), Ascot Queen (rb) 1-8.97. Latter was slowly off. Time And Tide (M.S. Deora), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (Dashrath Singh) 1-10.71. They took a good jump.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 4):

Outer sand: 600m: Esteva (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (B. Dharshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 56, 600/42.5. Unextended.

1000m: Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Wellington (M.S. Deora) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Lady Cadet (S. Kamble), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former finished about six lengths in front. Supreme Dance (Dashrath Singh), Mr Kool (P. Sai Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved neck and neck and finished together. Corus (B. Dharshan), Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They shaped well. Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Rubert (Inayat) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. They pleased, the former started eight lengths behind and finished a neck behind.

Inner sand: Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 38.5. Pushed. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

800m: Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan), Sunny Iles (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 52.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Dancing Grace (Dashrath Singh) 54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1000m: My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Sweet Fragrance (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Lakshanam (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Handy. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Mudassar) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42. They worked well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (B. Dharshan), Spacecraft (P. Sai Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy.

1200m: Renegade (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. Eased up. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.