India sweeps team titles in Asian carrom

April 30, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Indian men’s team, Asian champion in Maldives.

Indian men’s team, Asian champion in Maldives. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian women’s team, Asian carrom champion in Maldives.

Indian women’s team, Asian carrom champion in Maldives. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian teams swept both the men’s and women’s team championships in the sixth Asian carrom championships in Maldives.

The men beat Maldives 3-0 in the final, while the women beat Sri Lanka by the same margin.

India had earlier won the Open Swiss league apart from the men’s and women’s doubles events.

The results (finals):

Men: India bt Maldives 3-0 (K. Srinivas bt Ismail Azmeen 25-19, 25-3; Md. Ghufran bt Hassan Nazim 25-8, 25-22; Sandeep Dive & Jugal Kishor Dutta bt Adam Adeel & Ibrahim Hujan 25-17, 25-5).

Women: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Rashmi Kumari bt Tashmila Kavindi 25-0, 25-15; Nagajothi Kathavarayan bt Roshita Joseph 25-1, 25-0; Aaknaksha Kadam & Shainy Sebastian bt Tharushi Himahansika & Hirushi Malshani 25-16, 25-12).

