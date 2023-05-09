May 09, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Many internationals will take part in the second Dr. Akhilesh memorial Deccan Premier Carrom League, presented by Vajra Sports Pvt. Ltd. and to be held at Navyabharathi Global School, Nizamabad, from August 23 to 26, Dr. Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, chairman, said.

Visakhapatnam-based Dr. Sampathy told The Hindu that thanks to the initiative of K. Santhosh Kumar, chairman, Navyabharathi Global School who is himself a player, the tournament will be a big success as all improvements on the organisational front have been put in place.

Players from the seven States — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Odisha — besides some internationals will be in action.

Eight teams will vie for honours with each outfit comprising five players (men and women). It will be played on league-cum-knock-out format of two singles and one doubles matches in team event while the singles will feature Swiss round-robin league, followed by knock-outs.

Registrations begin on May 12 and close on May 27 and the players will be shortlisted and notified on May 30. Besides the teams receiving cash prizes for the top-four finishes, the singles winner will get ₹60,000, second-placed ₹40,000, third-placed ₹20,000 and the fourth-placed ₹10,000. The white slam will fetch ₹3,000 and the black slam ₹1,500 each. For more details, the players can contact organising secretary T. Praveen Kumar on 8919848220 or coordinator L. Kanna Babu on 8074661292 or by mail dpcarromleague@gmail.com.

Jay Suryadevara and Aditya Chavali, Directors, Carrom Live Platform, along with key partner SPSMT, will provide all-round support to ensure live streaming of the highest standard, Sampathy said.

For the first time in India, Carrom Live Platform will be paperless with the scores to be entered through mobiles, live scores and online statistics, besides live streaming.

