Carlsen meets Nakamura in semifinals

For the second time in three days, Magnus Carlsen dismissed Wesley So’s challenge 2.5-0.5 and set up a semifinal-clash with Hikaru Nakamura in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.
Carlsen won both games with black and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match.
Later, Sergey Karjakin rallied from 1-2 to win 3-2 over Russian teammate Daniil Dubov and draw level after two mini-matches.
Much like the all-China encounter involving Ling Diren and Wu Yangyi, the Karjakin-Dubov match will also be decided following a third mini-match.
The results: Quarterfinal (second mini-match): Carlsen (Nor) bt So (USA) 2.5-0.5; Karjakin (Rus) bt Dubov (Rus) 3-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.