Carlsen meets Nakamura in semifinals

For the second time in three days, Magnus Carlsen dismissed Wesley So’s challenge 2.5-0.5 and set up a semifinal-clash with Hikaru Nakamura in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.

Carlsen won both games with black and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match.

Later, Sergey Karjakin rallied from 1-2 to win 3-2 over Russian teammate Daniil Dubov and draw level after two mini-matches.

Much like the all-China encounter involving Ling Diren and Wu Yangyi, the Karjakin-Dubov match will also be decided following a third mini-match.

The results: Quarterfinal (second mini-match): Carlsen (Nor) bt So (USA) 2.5-0.5; Karjakin (Rus) bt Dubov (Rus) 3-2.