Carlsen makes semifinals

Mangus Carlsen overcame a horrific start to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi 3-2 and became the first player to qualify for the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess semifinals on Tuesday.
Carlsen took over six minutes on Move 7 in the first game, committed a blunder, immediately lost a knight and eventually resigned on the 28th move. His victory in the third game helped him force the match-deciding Armageddon game, which he won with white.
Alireza Firouzja beat Anish Giri 2.5-1.5.
Sixth-round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 3-2; Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) bt Anish Giri (Ned) 2.5-1.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.