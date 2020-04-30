Carlsen makes semifinals

Mangus Carlsen overcame a horrific start to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi 3-2 and became the first player to qualify for the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess semifinals on Tuesday.

Carlsen took over six minutes on Move 7 in the first game, committed a blunder, immediately lost a knight and eventually resigned on the 28th move. His victory in the third game helped him force the match-deciding Armageddon game, which he won with white.

Alireza Firouzja beat Anish Giri 2.5-1.5.

Sixth-round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 3-2; Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) bt Anish Giri (Ned) 2.5-1.5.