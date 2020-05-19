Carlsen, Lagno take honours

Kateryna Lagno.

KOZHIKODE

19 May 2020 00:32 IST

Lagno made to struggle for women’s title

Magnus Carlsen romped home with a round to spare, while Kateryna Lagno had to play 152 moves in her final game as they emerged the champions at the Steinitz Memorial online blitz tournament.

The tournament was organised by FIDE, in association with chess24.com, as a tribute to the first official World chess champion Wilhelm Steinitz of Austria, whose 184th birth anniversary fell on May 17. The men's and women's events featured 10 players each.

Final standings: Men: 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 12; 2. Daniil Dubov (Rus) 10; 3. Peter Svidler (Rus) 9.5; 4-6. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze), Jeffery Xiong (US) & Quang Liem (Chn) 9; 7-8. Bu Xiangzhi (Chn) & Anton Korobov (Ukr) 8.5; 9. David Anton Guijarro (Esp) 7.5; 10. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 7.

Advertising

Advertising

Women: 1. Kateryna Lagno (Ukr) & Lei Tingjie (Chn) 12; 3. Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) 11.5; 4. Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus) 10.5; 5. Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 10; 6-7. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (IRI) & Antoaneta Stefanova (Bul) 9; 8. Marie Sebag (Fra) 8.5; 9. Elizabeth Paehtz (Ger) 4.5; 10. Deysi Cori (Per) 3.