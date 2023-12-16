GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arya Singh records his maiden win in MRF Formula 2000 category

December 16, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Dipak Ragav S 10163

Chennai

Kolkata’s Arya Singh finally got his maiden win in the MRF Formula 2000 category in the fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

Also chalking his first victory in the MRF Formula 1600 category, that was run on a combined grid with the F2000, was Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj. Arya Singh, 22, made the best of a poor start by pole-sitter and championship leader Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) and jumped into the lead which he sustained with a brilliant drive.

Earlier, Chennai’s Ritesh Rai (Arka Motorsports) grabbed pole in the Indian Touring Cars category with a lap of 1m, 50.754s, followed by Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing) from Mumbai (01:51.042) and Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (01:51.680). Championship leader Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts) missed the qualifying run due to other commitments and will start last on the grid for the first race on Sunday.

The results (Provisional):

MRF F2000: Race-one (eight laps): 1. Arya Singh (Kolkata) (15m 44.577s); 2. Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong) (15:44.783); 3. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (15:49.833).

MRF Formula 1600 (eight laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore) (16:03.286); 2. Aman Nagdev (Noida) (16:03.550); 3. Veer Sheth (Mumbai) (16:04.975).

Kolkata’s Arya Singh celebrating his maiden win in the MRF Formula 2000 category.

