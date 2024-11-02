GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Can’t learn as much from success as I did from failure: Manu Bhaker

Published - November 02, 2024 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Vivek Krishnan
Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker at a felicitation ceremony organised by DAV UNITED Foundation in New Delhi on Saturday.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker at a felicitation ceremony organised by DAV UNITED Foundation in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Since tasting success in Paris by becoming the first Indian female shooter to medal at the Olympics, Manu Bhaker has consciously stayed away from the shooting ranges. During the three-month break from training that she has undertaken to rest and recuperate, the 22-year-old has basked in the adulation deserving of a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, attending a spree of felicitation ceremonies and promotional events across the country.

On the sidelines of a felicitation for Paris Olympians and Paralympians by DAV United Foundation at a plush hotel in the national capital on Saturday — she is an alumnus of the educational institution — Bhaker elaborated on what the past few months have been like.

“I am not a very social person to be completely honest to you. I am good with people, but I am not an extrovert,” Bhaker told The Hindu. “So, this time has really been testing me, my patience and everything. This has been quite different.”

She is now looking forward to getting back to doing what she does best. Bhaker, who is pursuing a Master of Arts in Public Administration at DAV College, Chandigarh, said she will take aim again after November 5.

“I can’t wait to get back to shooting. It’s been hard to keep myself away from it. My last exam is on November 5. So I am looking forward to getting back as soon as it is over,” she said.

Having used the heartbreak of the Tokyo Games three years ago, where her pistol malfunctioned in the 10m air pistol qualification round, to spur her on this year, are there lessons she can draw from success in Paris?

“Back then, I wanted to avoid people completely. Now even if I want, I can’t avoid people. People recognise me almost everywhere I go. It is nice, but sometimes you feel that your private life is non-existent. What I learned after losing, I won’t be able to learn as much after success. But I am so happy that I undertook the journey from there to now,” she said.

