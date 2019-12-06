Can Srikanth snap out of his slump?

In life and in sport, scaling the summit is easier than staying there. K. Srikanth, the world’s No. 1 male badminton player last April, is experiencing the truth of this adage.

He took the sport by storm in 2017, becoming the fourth man to win four Superseries titles in a year — only Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Chen Long, three of the most decorated shuttlers in history, managed the feat before Srikanth. Not long after, in 2018, he ascended to the top of the rankings. This was a phase in which he was expected to take his game to the next level.

But with the 2020 Olympics nearing, Srikanth finds himself in a slump he is struggling to wriggle out of. He has made just one BWF Tour final in the last two years (the 2019 India Open). His semifinal appearance at last month’s Hong Kong Open was aided by a walk-over and a retirement. Even in a depleted field at the recently concluded Syed Modi International in Lucknow, the once formidable shuttler struggled to make an impact, losing in the quarterfinals.

Just what is wrong? Is it a lack of confidence or does the 26-year-old need to make changes to his game? Does he need to revisit his training programme and think more selectively about which tournaments to play in the run-up to the Olympics?

These questions are significant because Srikanth, now No. 12, can still make a case that he is India’s best shot of winning a medal in the men’s singles event in Tokyo.

B. Sai Praneeth is ranked a spot higher at No. 11 and this August became only the second male Indian player to win a World Championship medal, after the legendary Prakash Padukone. Praneeth has shown he can compete with the world’s finest, but has struggled with the consistency of his play and his fitness in the past.

India’s next best — No. 23 P. Kashyap, No. 26 Sameer Verma, No. 27 H.S. Prannoy and No. 29 Sourabh Verma — have produced the odd flash of brilliance but have never really threatened to dominate the circuit.

So it’s understandable why even an out-of-form Srikanth continues to be the focal point of the discussion on the men’s singles event.

“It is only a question of time. One big win should change the course of my career again,” asserts Srikanth. But how and when will this happen? “If you look at the kind of efforts I am making, I should not be faulted. Like all other contenders for an Olympic slot, I am also going all out to be there in Tokyo. But again, you need some luck on a given day. Hope things will turn around soon.”

Srikanth doesn’t think there is a need to change his play, saying it’s just a question of regaining form. He is less forthcoming about whether he misses coach Mulyo Handoyo, whom he worked with at the Gopichand Academy until the Indonesian’s exit in January 2018. A singles specialist who coached former World No. 1 Taufik Hidayat, Handoyo brought new ideas and a different method of training to the academy. His time in India coincided with an improvement in the men’s results. Srikanth’s loss of form occurred after Handoyo’s departure.

Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand says there is “no doubt Srikanth is struggling” but adds that “there are no signs that anything is wrong with his game”. “I don’t see him very far from the best in the business despite his indifferent form,” he says. “I do believe he has it in him [to get back to his best].”

Gopi says, however, that it’s important Srikanth finds the right balance between match-play and time on the practice courts. Indeed, it’s something Gopi says other players will do well to consider, too. “I think the training aspects need to be addressed urgently. If we look at the number of tournaments they are playing, it is obvious they are pushing themselves. A rat race is on to be up there in the rankings,” Gopi says. “It is only that they have to manage that better — not just continuously playing, but stopping and pausing to work on their game.”

A window for focused training, Gopi says, will make a big difference to India’s chances at the Olympics. “We need to go back to the drawing board, work on mistakes — maybe May-July next year… big months for preparation. Sai [Praneeth] did this [before the Worlds] and benefited. Or just look at how [P.V.] Sindhu trained before the 2016 Rio Olympics and the result. And I won’t hesitate to remind you that I won the All England Championships [in 2001] by not playing any tournaments for three months. That’s my experience. ‘Train hard,’ is my philosophy.”

A schedule that spaces out events and allows for a period of intense training, like Gopi recommends, could be just what Srikanth requires to rediscover the form that took him to World No. 1. And if he gets there again, he would like to stay a little longer.