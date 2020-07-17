Camp for Olympic core group

NEW DELHI

17 July 2020 02:33 IST

NRAI decides to resume training for shooters from Aug. 1

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a training camp for the Olympic core group at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, from August 1.

The shooting range was opened for top shooters’ training on July 8, and after monitoring the progress thus far, the NRAI decided that it was time to resume training for all the 34 shooters in the core group.

Cautious

“The health and safety of the players and coaches is paramount. We are fully prepared to resume training in a cautious way,” said NRAI president Raninder Singh, in a statement.

The Manav Rachna University campus, located close to the range in Faridabad, is expected to provide accommodation for the campers, including coaches and support staff.

Nodal officer

High Performance manager Ronak Pandit has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate the aspects of hygiene and medical protocol.

“Among his responsibilities would be to ensure that all necessary safety precautions and guidelines related to COVID-19 are followed,” the statement said.

Strict adherence

Apart from the standard protocol, the NRAI is expected to make its own list of measures for strict adherence by all concerned.

The campers have to bring a COVID-19 test report from their home base, and will be kept in “quarantine-type conditions”.

There is no option to skip the camp.

Three other camps

The NRAI is also planning to have three separate camps for the National core group of shooters in rifle, pistol and shotgun, both in the senior and junior sections.

The National federation hopes to have bilateral competitions for the Olympic squad with the approval of the International Federation, the Union Government and the Sports Authority of India.