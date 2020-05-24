‘Calendar offers best possible framework’

Sport

BWF secretary-general Lund reacts to criticism on schedule

After many top badminton players criticised the BWF’s revamped calendar, secretary-general Thomas Lund clarified that it provides the framework for the sport’s return only when it is safe and logistically possible.

He told The Hindu that the calendar actually includes tournaments other than the 22 mentioned as the BWF hasn’t updated the Grade 3 events.

“The list of 22 is only related to Grade 1 and Grade 2. However, it is not expected that each player will play all tournaments,” he said. “The calendar provides an opportunity for players at all levels to resume competitive play and continue their professional lives once we are able to start.”

Don’t you think playing week after week can break many backs? “It is expected that players will be selective about the tournaments they play. Some will play more because they may not reach the final rounds, others will not as they play more matches in each tournament,” he said.

Talking about the clash in dates of the Syed Modi Open and Indonesian Open (both November 17-22), Lund said it was not possible to find separate dates for all tour tournaments.

has made it necessary to agree to compromised solutions, but we believe the calendar offers the best possible framework under the present circumstances for the badminton community to resume international badminton later this year.”

