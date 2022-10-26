CAB names six players for Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award.

Y. B. Sarangi
October 26, 2022 20:07 IST

Sports Bureau

KOLKATA

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has named six players for the prestigious Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to a CAB release on Wednesday, Uday Bhanu Banerjee and Gargi Banerjee will get the award for 2019-20. Sambaran Banerjee and Lopamudra Banerjee will be honoured for 2020-21, while Ashok Malhotra and Mithu Mukherjee will be awarded for the 2021-22 season.

The awards will be given away on CAB’s annual day, which will be held after a gap of two years, on October 29.

Legendary seamer Jhulan Goswami, internationals Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Shahbaz Ahmed and prominent players such as Ishan Porel, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Kumar will get special awards for various achievements.

