BWF’s revamped calendar not a hit

Several Indian players have expressed their displeasure over the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) revamped calendar for the rest of the year, which will fit in 22 tournaments in five months.

P. Kashyap, B. Sai Praneeth and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, among others, took to Twitter and raised concerns about the arduousness of the schedule.

They brought up issues pertaining to the start of full-fledged training, international travel restrictions, quarantine regulations and the possibility of injuries.

But Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu is geared up.

“I know it can be hectic but you must be smart enough to choose the tournaments you want to play.

“Also, the BWF has already decided on the calendar and, at the end of the day, you cannot change it. So, plan accordingly,” she told The Hindu on Saturday.

Like a soldier

“Just like a soldier is ready when called upon, an athlete must be likewise. In my case, I am fit enough. The only thing is, we need some practice but I am confident,” Sindhu added.

She was also quick to point out that if the BWF cancels a few tournaments then the players may not be happy as well.

Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand said the players have no other option. “I sympathise with them. It’s okay to have 22 tournaments but my concern is their health and safety.

“I would have still loved to see a more spaced-out calendar. But the players need not participate in all the tournaments. “It’s about making the right choice. We will also strictly go with the government guidelines.”

Gopi said the BWF should have also offered clarity on Olympic qualification, terming it “the first priority”.