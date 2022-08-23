BWF Worlds: Saina advances into pre-quarters

Saina, took 38 minutes to dispatch Hong Kong's Ngan Yi 21-19 21-9 in the opening round.

PTI Tokyo
August 23, 2022 14:00 IST

India’s Saina Nehwal of India plays a return shot during a badminton game of the women’s singles against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal kicked-off her BWF World Championships campaign with a straight game win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi here on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Saina, took 38 minutes to dispatch Ngan Yi 21-19 21-9 in the opening round.

The 32-year-old, who has a silver and bronze from the Worlds, thus moved into the pre-quarterfinals as her second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, giving the Indian a bye.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made a winning start.

The Indian duo hardly broke a sweat as they inflicted a 21-11 21-13 defeat on Malaysians Yeen Yuan Low and Valeree Siow.

However, it was the end of the road for the mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasd and Juhi Dewangan as they went down 10-21 21-23 to Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England.

badminton

