Bushtops shines

Bushtops excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug.4) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Rather Tippy (Bhawani), Genau (Jaykumar) and Va Bene (rb) 56, 600/41 Trio moved freely. Sachertorte (S.Kamble), Galloping Star (Yash) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Bushtops (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Turaco (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/39.5. Pressed in the last part. Dazzling Star (K.Kadam) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Mock race noted on August 3.

Race track.

1200m: Bronx (Neeraj), Lorraine (S.J.Sunil), Oriana (Yash), Anatevka (Parmar) and Golden Star (Kamble) 1-12, 600/35. Won by: 3, 1, 4. Bronx who was racing fourth till the bend easily came forward into the straight and won the race comfortably.

Note: Due to heavy rains there was no fast work reported on Saturday (Aug.3) morning.