Bushtops shines

Bushtops excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug.4) morning.
Inner sand.
800m: Rather Tippy (Bhawani), Genau (Jaykumar) and Va Bene (rb) 56, 600/41 Trio moved freely. Sachertorte (S.Kamble), Galloping Star (Yash) 56, 600/41. Pair level.
1000m: Bushtops (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Turaco (rb) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/39.5. Pressed in the last part. Dazzling Star (K.Kadam) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.
Mock race noted on August 3.
Race track.
1200m: Bronx (Neeraj), Lorraine (S.J.Sunil), Oriana (Yash), Anatevka (Parmar) and Golden Star (Kamble) 1-12, 600/35. Won by: 3, 1, 4. Bronx who was racing fourth till the bend easily came forward into the straight and won the race comfortably.
Note: Due to heavy rains there was no fast work reported on Saturday (Aug.3) morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor