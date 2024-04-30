April 30, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Astana

Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha and Preet Malik advanced to the under-22 semifinals on Tuesday as Indian boxers continued to add medals to their tally at the ASBC Asian u-22 and youth championships here.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) dominated Iran’s Hassani Seyedarsham in a one sided-affair for a 5-0 win. National champion Akash (60kg) outclassed Ebadi Arman of Iran with a similar scoreline while Preet (67kg) earned an easy win with the Referee Stopping the Contest in the first round against Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Ngoc.

Kunal (75kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 to Iran’s Mahshari Mohammad in the quarterfinals.

Late on Monday, Rahul Kundu (75kg), Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) all assured themselves of medals after entering the semifinals in the youth category.