March 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Greater Noida

Haryana boxers continued their dominant show at the third sub-junior National championships here with 19 from the state reaching the semifinals across various weight categories to confirm their medals.

Bhoomi (35kg) and Nischal Sharma (37kg) registered contrasting victories to kickstart a productive day in the ring for Haryana. While Bhoomi thrashed Delhi’s Apeksha with Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) in round three, Nischal had to work hard for a narrow 3-2 win over S. Sarah of Tamil Nadu.

Rakhi (43kg) and Navya (55kg) also won on RSC while Diksha (40kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) all managed unanimous 5-0 victories as 10 Haryana girls reached the last-four stage to assure at least a bronze medal.

Khushika (49kg) and Naitik (52kg) completed the tally.

Among the boys, nine from the state sealed semifinal spots. Uday Singh, Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Naman (58kg), Siddhant (61kg) and Kartik Dagar (70kg) all had easy 5-0 wins. Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) were the others boxers to reach the last-four.

