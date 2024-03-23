GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand and Delhi boxers dominate in sub-junior National

March 23, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Greater Noida

Uthra Ganesan

Boxers from Uttarakhand and Delhi dominated the boys and girls sections respectively in the pre-quarterfinals of the third sub-junior National championships here with five boys from Uttarakhand and six girls from Delhi reaching the last-eight.

Uttarakhand’s Aditya Mehra registered a RSC (referee-stops-contest) win in round one against Ansh of Haryana in the 35kg category. He is one of five from the state to make the last-eight, others being Pratham Chand (40kg), Prajwal Singh Bhandari (49kg), Naitik Prasad (58kg) and Yash Kapri (70+kg) with all barring Pratham winning by RSC.

Four each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur also advanced.

For Delhi, Arti Kumar (33kg) led the charge in the girls’ category with a RSC win over Gujarat’s Lisa in round one. Priyanjali (46kg), Kaynat (64kg), Siya (37kg), Ahaana Sharma (49kg) and Sarika Yadav (52kg) were the others from Delhi to advance.

