Nishant exits a step away from winning a quota place

Busto Arsizio (Italy)

March 12, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

India ended its campaign in the first World Olympic qualifier on a disappointing note with World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) losing to Omari Jones of the USA in the quarterfinals late on Monday.

The nine-member Indian squad drew a blank as Nishant went down 4-1 against Jones, a 2021 Worlds silver medallist, a step away from sealing a berth in the Paris Olympics.

Jones dominated the opening round and took it with a 5-0 verdict, but Nishant fought back with the help of his jabs and combinations to win the second 4-1. In the closely-fought final round, Jones managed a 3-2 victory to claim the bout and ensure his ticket to Paris.

Four Indians – Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) – won quota places through the Asian Games.

The second World Olympic qualifier, the last qualifying event, will be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3

