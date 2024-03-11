ADVERTISEMENT

Nishant Dev reaches the quarterfinals

March 11, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Busto Arsizio (Italy)

Sports Bureau

World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Christos Karaitis of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the first World Olympic boxing qualifier late on Sunday.

Nishant, the lone Indian left in the event, took the three rounds of the pre-quarterfinal bout with 5-0, 4-1, 4-1 verdicts.

The Indian southpaw began cautiously before displaying his combinations and counterattacks to gain ground as the Greek got a standing count during the contest.

A step away from securing a quota place, Nishant will be up against 2021 World championships silver medallist Omari Jones of the USA in the quarterfinals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The semifinalists will earn quota places in the Paris Olympics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US