March 11, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Christos Karaitis of Greece to reach the quarterfinals of the first World Olympic boxing qualifier late on Sunday.

Nishant, the lone Indian left in the event, took the three rounds of the pre-quarterfinal bout with 5-0, 4-1, 4-1 verdicts.

The Indian southpaw began cautiously before displaying his combinations and counterattacks to gain ground as the Greek got a standing count during the contest.

A step away from securing a quota place, Nishant will be up against 2021 World championships silver medallist Omari Jones of the USA in the quarterfinals.

The semifinalists will earn quota places in the Paris Olympics.