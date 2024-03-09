March 09, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

World championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin lost 0-4 to Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland in a round-of-32 bout in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier late on Friday.

Hussamuddin, who made a comeback to competitive boxing after knee surgery, got a first round bye but had to taste defeat to a superior opponent. Gallagher won the three rounds 5-0, 3-2 and 4-1 to move into the round-of-16.

The Indian, who conceded a point due to a warning, was the eighth out of nine from the country to be shown the exit door.

Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Christos Karaitis of Greece in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.