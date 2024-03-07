ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjeet goes down to Aibek Oralbay

March 07, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Busto Arsizio (Italy)

National champion Sanjeet (92kg) lost to 2022 Asian champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 5-0 in a round-of-64 bout in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier late on Wednesday. Sanjeet was the seventh out of nine Indian boxers to get ousted in the opening round.

World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev, a Russia-born Georgian, in the round-of-32.

Worlds and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), who received a first round bye, will begin his campaign against Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland on Friday.

