March 05, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Lakshya Chahar (80kg) was the fourth Indian boxer to bow out of the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena here late on Monday.

Up against Iranian Meysam Gheshlaghi, Chahar, who lost the first round 3-2 and fought back to win the second 3-2, was knocked out with 20 seconds to go in the final period. Gheshlaghi’s right hook on Chahar from close range ended the round-of-64 bout abruptly.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will take on reigning World champion Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan and Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Commonwealth Games middleweight bronze medallist Lewis Richardson of Great Britain late on Tuesday.

--EOM--