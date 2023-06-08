ADVERTISEMENT

Hussamuddin undergoes knee surgery

June 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Subramanyam V V 6688

Hussamuddin. | Photo Credit: -

Sports Bureau

Mohammad Hussamuddin, who won a bronze in the recent World boxing championship in Tashkent, successfully underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai couple of days ago.

The 29-year-old Hussamuddin told The Hindu that he was feeling better and relaxed after the surgery, which also happened to be the first-ever he had underwent in his career.

“I should be back in the ring in the third week of August, hopefully. After a couple of weeks of walking with a support, I should be able to walk normally and then slowly resume physical conditioning,” he said.

“Yes, there is a huge relief now. There was a lot of dilemma whether I should undergo the surgery or not. But eventually everything went well thanks to Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital,” the boxer said.

