Boxer Lovlina to miss National Games because of a nose injury

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will not take part in the National Games in Gujarat due to an injury.

Lovlina suffered a minor injury on her nose during the selection trials for the upcoming Asian championships in Amman and will not compete in the National Games, said National women’s boxing team’s chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt on Sunday.

“It is a minor injury. But it is necessary to keep her safe. We don’t want the injury to aggravate ahead of an important event,” said Bhatt.

Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria, former World championships medallists Saweety Boora and Jamuna Boro and former World youth champion Ankushita Boro will be among the leading women boxers who will take part in the National Games.

The boxing competitions begin on October 5.