Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters quarterfinals, Mohammad Hussamuddin cruises into pre-quarters of 57kg

After winning two rounds, Lovlina Borgohain showed better footwork and boxed with more confidence to win comfortably

After winning two rounds, Lovlina Borgohain showed better footwork and boxed with more confidence to win comfortably

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin posted convincing wins at the National Exhibition Centre Hall-4 in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Lovlina, also a two-time World championships bronze medallist, began well by recording a 5-0 win against New Zealand’s Ariane Nicholson in a women’s 70kg pre-quarterfinals bout to set up a last-eight clash with 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales on August 3.

Without getting affected by the off-the ring distractions prior to the Games, the taller Lovlina — accompanied by her personal coach Sandhya Gurung — began positively. The 24-year-old from Assam, who used her long reach, took the first round by landing combinations through nice counter-attacks.

The Indian moved better and landed shots on target as the less experienced New Zealander tried to catch up in the second round.

Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s schedule on July 31, 2022

After winning two rounds, Lovlina showed better footwork and boxed with more confidence to win comfortably.

Hussamuddin showed his class to beat young South African Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 in a men’s 57kg first round bout and began his quest for his second successive medal.

Hussamuddin, a 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 56kg, will take on Bangladesh’s Mohammed Salim Hossain in the pre-quarterfinals on August 1.

In an engaging contest between two compact boxers, the Indian southpaw, who recently recovered from a left thumb injury, scored through lovely combinations and upper cuts even as the South African attacked Hussamuddin’s body in the first round.

Hussamuddin, who continued to box from a distance, moved and feigned well to deny Dyeyi many clear scoring shots. In reply, the Indian surged ahead in the second round with the help of solid straight punches and hooks.

The 28-year-old tried to stay safe in the third round and relied on his right jabs to walk away with a fine victory.