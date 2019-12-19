Bowlers hold sway on opening day

Pakistan fought back after being dismissed cheaply on Thursday as bowlers dominated the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya grabbed four wickets each to dismiss Pakistan for just 191 before the home team had the visitors at 64 for three at stumps.

Pacer Kumara took four for 49 while left-arm spinner Embuldeniya claimed four for 71. But Pakistan staged a fightback with the wickets of Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis leaving Sri Lanka still 127 runs behind on first innings.

Lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had Fernando caught behind before Mohammad Abbas removed Karunaratne and Mendis.

Pakistan was well set at 127 for three with Babar Azam (60) and Asad Shafiq (63) involved in a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once Azam fell the home side crumbled.

Azam was shaping well after scoring his 13th half-century before Embuldeniya had him stumped off a well-disguised delivery. Shafiq hooked Kumara to deep square-leg, ending Pakistan's hopes of a big total.