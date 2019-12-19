Sport

Bowlers hold sway on opening day

Gone! Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella is delighted to see the back of dangerman Babar Azam.

Gone! Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella is delighted to see the back of dangerman Babar Azam.   | Photo Credit: Fareed Khan

more-in

13 wickets fall; Pakistan shot out for 191

Pakistan fought back after being dismissed cheaply on Thursday as bowlers dominated the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya grabbed four wickets each to dismiss Pakistan for just 191 before the home team had the visitors at 64 for three at stumps.

Pacer Kumara took four for 49 while left-arm spinner Embuldeniya claimed four for 71. But Pakistan staged a fightback with the wickets of Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis leaving Sri Lanka still 127 runs behind on first innings.

Lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had Fernando caught behind before Mohammad Abbas removed Karunaratne and Mendis.

Pakistan was well set at 127 for three with Babar Azam (60) and Asad Shafiq (63) involved in a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once Azam fell the home side crumbled.

Azam was shaping well after scoring his 13th half-century before Embuldeniya had him stumped off a well-disguised delivery. Shafiq hooked Kumara to deep square-leg, ending Pakistan's hopes of a big total.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 12:08:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/bowlers-hold-sway-on-opening-day/article30351902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY