Bourbonaire, Star Serenade, King Of War, Force Of Nature, Divine Art and Jersey King catch the eye

Published - November 18, 2024 05:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Bourbonaire, Star Serenade, King Of War, Force Of Nature, Divine Art and Jersey King caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Martha (Shareef) 1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Rise And Reign (Suraj), Eternal Princess (Shinde) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 1000m and finished six lengths behind.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Whisper (S. Sachin) 45. Moved well. Versace (Mudassar) 45. Easy. Verrazzano (Shinde) 45. In fine trim. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Resplendence (Shinde), Ashwa Jimbabe (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Asagiri (Suraj) 1-13, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Pettes Love (S. Sachin) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Star Serenade (Suraj), Ashwa Kali Bhani (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Jersey King (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), The Grey Geranium (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. They moved attractively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Imperial Blue (Pavan) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Divine Art (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Retains form. King Of War (R. Pradeep), Force Of Nature (G. Vivek) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved fluently.

