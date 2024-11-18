Bourbonaire, Star Serenade, King Of War, Force Of Nature, Divine Art and Jersey King catch the eye

Bourbonaire, Star Serenade, King Of War, Force Of Nature, Divine Art and Jersey King caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Martha (Shareef) 1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Rise And Reign (Suraj), Eternal Princess (Shinde) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 1000m and finished six lengths behind.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Whisper (S. Sachin) 45. Moved well. Versace (Mudassar) 45. Easy. Verrazzano (Shinde) 45. In fine trim. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Resplendence (Shinde), Ashwa Jimbabe (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Priceless Prince (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Asagiri (Suraj) 1-13, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Pettes Love (S. Sachin) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Star Serenade (Suraj), Ashwa Kali Bhani (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Jersey King (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), The Grey Geranium (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. They moved attractively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Imperial Blue (Pavan) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Divine Art (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Retains form. King Of War (R. Pradeep), Force Of Nature (G. Vivek) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved fluently.